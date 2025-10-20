Alzheimer's Association to hold Tucson Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 25

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Alzheimer's Association is inviting Tucson-area residents to join the fight against Alzheimer’s disease by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Tucson on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. The annual event is the world’s largest dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

“This is a pivotal moment in the fight against Alzheimer’s. There are now treatments that can change the course of the disease,” said Terri Spitz, executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association Desert Southwest Chapter. Spitz urged community members to form teams, raise awareness and fundraise to support families facing the disease and accelerate progress toward ending it.

Walk participants will take part in the Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused moment during which walkers carry flowers of different colors to signify their personal connection to the disease. The ceremony has become a staple of the Walk’s emotional and community-driven programming.

Alzheimer’s remains a major public-health challenge: more than 7 million Americans live with the disease, and nearly 12 million family members and friends provide care for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Arizona alone, the Association estimates more than 151,500 people are living with Alzheimer’s and some 292,000 caregivers are affected.

Registration is open at alz.org/tucsonwalk, where participants can find event updates and information about starting teams, fundraising and volunteer opportunities.

Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association has mobilized millions through Memory Walk and now the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, continuing its mission to accelerate global research, expand early detection and risk-reduction efforts, and maximize care and support for those affected. For more information about the organization, visit alz.org or join the Tucson Walk to End Alzheimer's Facebook group.

