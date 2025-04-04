Altercation results in three dead at prison complex on South Wilmot

Three inmates were killed during an "altercation" this morning at the Arizona State Prison Complex Tucson, 10000 S. Wilmot Road.

According to a news release from the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry, there is no continued ongoing threat.

The ADCRR's Office of the Inspector General has begun an initial criminal investigation related to the inmates' deaths, the news release said.

They are being investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner's office, the news release said.

Visitation at the ASPC has been canceled for today.