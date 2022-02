Alcaldesa Regina Romero habla sobre plan de acción para ciudad de Tucson en el 2022

——-

José Zozaya is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. Before arriving in southern Arizona, José worked in Omaha, Nebraska where he covered issues ranging from local, state and federal elections, to in-depth investigations on COVID-19 relief fraud, toxic chemical spills impacting rural communities, and community programs positively impacting immigrant families and their children. Share your story ideas and important issues with José by emailing jose.zozaya@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.