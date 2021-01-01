José Zozaya joins the KGUN 9 On Your Side team ready to both learn from and serve his new home in the Old Pueblo.

Before arriving in southern Arizona, José worked as a weekend morning anchor and reporter for KETV in Omaha, Nebraska.

In his time working for KETV, he covered a variety of issues ranging from local, state and federal elections, to in-depth investigations on COVID-19 relief fraud, toxic chemical spills impacting rural communities, and community programs positively impacting immigrant families and their children.

José's reporting in extreme Midwest weather was part of award-winning coverage as recognized by the Nebraska Broadcasters Association.

In his career, José also served as a morning weekend anchor and reporter for WTVM in Columbus, GA.

Join José every Monday through Friday as you start your day with Good Morning Tucson!

Born in Pittsburgh, José soon moved to and grew up in Venezuela before relocating to South Florida with his family.

He's a proud alumni of the University of Florida's College of Journalism and Communications, where he also learned to hone his skills in Spanish-language journalism as executive producer and anchor for a weekly radio program.

José is excited to continue his career in the southwest and serve southern Arizona's communities by highlighting and sharing stories that make a difference in people's lives.

When he’s not working, he loves to discover new movies on streaming platforms, cheer for his pro and college sports teams, and enjoy great food and the great outdoors.

Share any stories, ideas or thoughts that matter to you by emailing José -- jose.zozaya@kgun9.com -- or connecting on Facebook and Twitter.