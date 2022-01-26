Tucson continues to work to improve roads, infrastructure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 85% of Tucson's neighborhood streets and roads are in poor or failing condition.

"The time has come to fix every single one of our neighborhood roads," said Tucson Mayor, Regina Romero.

According to Mayor Romero, more than $600 million is needed to fix Tucson's roads.

"We can do this with investments from the General Fund, from the Highway User Revenue Fund (HURF), and an extension of our sales tax initiative," said Romero.

The half-cent sales tax, which currently pays for road repairs, expires in 2022. At a mayor and city council meeting on Tuesday, Romero emphasized the need for voter support in the next election.

"The problem will just get more difficult and more expensive if we wait any longer," said Romero.

Romero also shared her hopes to partner with the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA). That possibility will be discussed at a meeting hosted by the RTA on Thursday.

"The solution for Tucson, Arizona is a local solution. That's really the only way I see this working. Local means, local within the city and local within the region," said Tucson City Manager, Michael Ortega.

Ortega suggested that Tuscon create a ten-year plan to fix every single problem area and that cooperation could help them get there.

"We're living in a historic time for historic investment in infrastructure. We've got to get our act together as a region. I believe the City of Tucson has our act together," said Romero.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

