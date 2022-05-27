Albuquerque man charged with human smuggling

TUCSON, Ariz. — An Albuquerque, N.M. man was charged by criminal complaint for transporting undocumented immigrants and placing their lives in jeopardy, as well as for fleeing from an immigration checkpoint.

Isaiah Osorio, 23, was arrested Tuesday, May 24 and appeared in federal court yesterday afternoon.

The complaint filed against Osorio alleges that he picked up multiple undocumented non-citizens in Southern Arizona and was eventual stopped on the road by law enforcement.

During the stop he is reported to have told his passengers to exit the vehicle, and began driving away before one passenger was fully clear. The passenger was run over by Osorio's moving vehicle, according to the complaint.

Border Patrol agents at the scene rendered aid to the passenger, who was later treated at a hospital for injuries including abrasions and head trauma.

According to the complaint, Osorio arranged the smuggling event through the WhatsApp platform after meeting a person involved with human smuggling on Facebook.

Customs and Border Protection’s U.S. Border Patrol is conducting the investigation in this case.