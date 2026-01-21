Airman stationed at Davis-Monthan arrested on suspicion of child abuse

A 25-year-old Airman stationed at Davis-Monthan has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.

According to Tucson Police, Benton Christopher Fezer has been charged with three counts of Child Abuse/Domestic Violence/Serious Physical Injury or Death and 19 counts of Child Abuse/Domestic Violence.

He was arrested on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the 355th Wing, and is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

Another person involved with the case, 27-year-old Kaycee Jenkins, has been charged with two counts of Child Abuse/Domestic Violence/Serious Physical Injury or Death and two counts of Child Abuse/Domestic Violence. She is being held on $50,000 bond.

Details are limited, but Tucson Police said the 5-year-old victim has been released from the hospital and is in the process of being reunited with her mother.

Tucson Police are conducting the investigation along with the US Air Force's Office of Special Investigations.

In response to an inquiry from KGUN, the 355th Wing issued the following statement:

"On Jan. 20, Tucson Police Department (TPD) arrested an Airman stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. The 355th Wing is aware of this arrest and are working closely with law enforcement and pertinent agencies. As the investigation is active and ongoing, we are unable to provide additional details at this time."