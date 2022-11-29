Agua Caliente re-opens to the public

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two months to the day after a lightning strike sent hundreds of the park's signature palm trees up in flames, Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation (NRPR) says Agua Caliente Park is open again to the public.

"It's a great day because people are coming back to this beautiful place after two months of not being able to come here," said volunteer Ken Kingsley.

"So far the people we have talked to are local people who have been missing the opportunity to come back here and they all have smiles are their faces," Kingsley said.

Pima County NRPR Damaged palm trees at Agua Caliente Park.

Park officials said about 40 of the palm trees needed to be removed as part of the clean-up effort before visitors could return.

They say the trees that were removed will be re-purposed as part of an erosion project at Bar V Ranch southeast of Vail, a stretch of private and leased state trust land serving as a wildlife corridor and habitat for at least 34 Sonoran Desert's 'vulnerable species.'

And even though the park is now open again, NRPR officials say the restoration work will be ongoing through 2023. They say they won't have a total cost estimate until that work is complete.

Individuals interested in supporting the restoration effort can donate through Friends of Agua Caliente Park.

Agua Caliente Park is located at 12325 E. Roger Rd. in Tucson. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. until sunset.

