AG report: no current PCSD employees culpable in RICO case

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier said an Attorney General's investigation into the department found no current employees are culpable in a RICO misuse case.

It dates back to 2016. The FBI investigated two former PCSD Chief Deputies for spending seized RICO funds on personal items and extravagant department parties.

The FBI indicted former Chief Deputy Chris Radtke in that investigation for money laundering and theft. The other Chief Deputy involved, Brad Gagnepain died before the FBI investigation was complete.

In 2017, one year after Radtke was indicted, Sheriff Mark Napier asked the Arizona Attorney General's office for an independent investigation to determine if anyone would face state corruption charges in the case, or if any current employees of the department were criminally culpable in the misuse of RICO funds.

On Friday, Sheriff Napier released a letter and the Attorney General's report.

The report details the Attorney General's investigation. It suggests declining criminal charges against Radtke and found no one still employed with the Sheriff's Department culpable in the RICO case.

Investigators found that both Radtke and and Gangnepain were involved in a multi-year scheme to siphon RICO funds and spend them illegally.

The report suggests declining criminal charges against Radtke because those charges would be based on largely the same evidence used in the federal investigation.

In his letter, the sheriff said the report does lay some blame on two former sheriffs, Chris Nanos and Clarence Dupnik.