AG Mayes requests that court holds Tucson mobile home park in contempt

Attorney General Kris Mayes is asking the court to hold the owners and managers of the Redwood Mobile Home Park in Tucson in contempt for failing to complete repairs to the park's electrical system.

According to a news release from the AG's office, the repairs were agreed upon after Mayes filed suit against the owners in August of 2025 for failing to tell residents that the park's system was "extremely dangerous, unreliable, overloaded and prone to frequent failures."

Redwood owners agreed to undergo major repairs to the system. The deadline for completing the repairs, March 30, has come and gone.

The repairs have not been completed, the news release said, which is why Mayes filed an Application for an Order to Show Cause, asking the court to compel defendants to complete repairs and pay up to $25,000 per violation.