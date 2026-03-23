AG investigation finds no criminal wrongdoing in Tombstone Marshal’s Office

An investigation by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office into the Tombstone Marshal’s Office found no criminal violations but identified several administrative issues, including policy noncompliance, poor documentation, and gaps in evidence tracking.

The Special Investigations Section conducted the inquiry between February 2025 and March 2026 after a referral from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office raised concerns about the agency’s K9 program, firearms transactions, and other potential misconduct.

According to the final report, all donations tied to the department’s K9 program were fully accounted for. Investigators confirmed an $18,000 contribution from the Walter Ferguson Foundation, resolving earlier claims that $25,000 had been donated and that $7,000 was missing. Additional funds raised through the “Dog Days of Tombstone” event and other sources were also properly traced, with no evidence of misuse.

However, the report found the K9 program was operated without formal procurement contracts, including an arrangement with Knight Watch K9 LLC, a business owned by a deputy marshal. While investigators found no criminal violations, they concluded the setup violated the City of Tombstone’s purchasing policy, calling it an administrative issue.

The K9 unit itself was eventually suspended following a November 2024 incident in which a police dog bit its handler. The handler shot and killed the dog, a use of force later determined to be within policy by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators also reviewed the handling of firearms taken to West End Pawn & Gun. Records show 23 firearms were transported for evaluation, with 14 accepted and traded for a patrol rifle and ammunition. The remaining nine items were reportedly returned the same day, though investigators noted a lack of documentation confirming their return. Overall, the transaction was deemed consistent with common administrative practices, and no criminal conduct was identified.

The report did highlight record-keeping deficiencies, including missing serial numbers and incomplete receipts for some firearms.

Concerns about a deputy marshal’s background were also examined. Investigators found discrepancies in pre-employment disclosures regarding prior internal investigations in Maryland, but ultimately determined the deputy’s statements were truthful based on available information. However, the report noted that the Tombstone Marshal’s Office failed to conduct a thorough background check, including contacting the deputy’s previous agency.

Other allegations, including improper access to law enforcement databases, on-duty misconduct, and prescription medication concerns, were not pursued as criminal matters and were instead classified as administrative issues to be handled at the local level.

The Attorney General’s Office issued several recommendations aimed at improving oversight and accountability. These include enforcing formal procurement procedures, strengthening conflict-of-interest policies, improving documentation standards, and conducting a full audit of the department’s evidence room.

The report also urges the agency to adopt stricter background investigation protocols and implement clearer policies addressing workplace conduct and supervision.

While the investigation closes without criminal charges, officials say the findings underscore the need for stronger administrative controls within the Tombstone Marshal’s Office.