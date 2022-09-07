After several animal attacks in Tucson, local animal experts give safety tips

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Underneath the serene desert landscape, another world of wildlife is teaming in Tucson's desert. Sometimes the wildlife comes out of the brush, onto the man made trails and even into backyards.

Over the last few weeks, there's been several animal attacks from javelina to bee swarms. Fil Jacquez is a seasoned Tucson hiker, spending every day on Tumamoc Hill. He said he's seen everything from rattlesnakes to javelina.

"It’s wild out there and there's a lot of wilderness but there’s not a lot of people so the animals come around,” he said. "When I ran into a javelina, it was like 15 feet away from me and I backed off as slowly as I could."

He used to hike in the Tortolita mountain trails, but recently switched to Tumamoc.

"I used to hike out there in the desert but here is a little bit safer because they said there were mountain lion reports," he said.

He said the best thing to do as a hiker is to stay on the trails and never make fast movements. Jacquez said the animal he sees the most is rattlesnakes.

"They want to warm up on the black top and they’re used to people so they won’t rattle," he said. "So if you’re coming at night, bring a flashlight with you if you’re coming to Tumamoc at night.”

The wide variety of animals is something that wildlife expert Jeff Carver has seen everyday for the last 30 years as the co-owner of Arizona Animal Experts Inc.

"It's just out of preservation that we have that encounter between humans and wildlife," he said.

He said if you see a rattlesnake on the trails or in your yard, it's important to freeze and back away as slowly as possible. When it comes to bobcats or javelina, he said don't run away, but back away to where you came from and make noise.

"Once you want them gone, bang some pots and pans together, yell at them and wave your arms," he said.

He said if you're on the trails, carry a walking stick so that way you have something to throw and distract the animal.

"If you're going out for a walk whether that's in the urban areas or out for a hike, carry a walking stick," Carver said. "Because if you're confronted with an animal and you put that stick out in front of you, the end of the stick becomes their focus."

He said depending on the situation, calling 911 or his company will help with the animal.

"I always tell people when they’re outside to be mindful of the desert around you," he said. "Don't pick up rocks if you can’t see what’s behind them.”