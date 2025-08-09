AFL-CIO "Better in a Union" Bus Tour stops in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson workers united with the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (ALF-CIO) for their “Better in a Union, “ Bus Tour.

Members of worker unions and the Pima Area Labor Federation met in a joint rally with the ALF-CIO to highlight Congressman Juan Ciscomani’s support for the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Critics of this bill and Ciscomani’s decision believe that this will cut many support services Tucson city rely on including Medicaid and SNAP.

“I am a cancer survivor,” organizer Maggie Acosta said. “Stop doing this to people; we really need this research to find a cure for cancer.”

AFL-CIO claims that Ciscomani refuses to meet with constituents who are upset over his support of the bill.

Ciscomani believes that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will help with border security, support national defense, and lower taxes.

While Ciscomani did not attend the rally, a cardboard cutout was used to symbolize his absence and the need for his active presence in the community.

“Stop being present at other places and be present where we need you start listening to us, where everyone speaks, Organizer Omar Algecris said. “Answer our phone calls, show up whenever we ask you to.”

Citizens then put post cards on the congressman, voicing disapproval of his actions.

“It’s like you’re acting like you’re above all. Acosta said. “You’re treating us like we’re nothing.”

