Affordable spay and neuter program helps Tucson pet owners as shelter overcrowding continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A nonprofit is closing in on a major milestone in its effort to address pet overpopulation in southern Arizona.

The Tucson Action Team to Advocate for Dogs has helped nearly 900 dogs receive spay and neuter services and is working toward its goal of 1,000 procedures. The organization works directly with pet owners, helping cover the cost of surgeries while also offering transportation services.

Animal shelters across Pima County have struggled with overcrowding for years.

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Lara Iacobucci Paris, the founder of Tucson Action Team, says access to affordable spay and neuter services is one way to reduce the number of pets entering shelters.

"The need in the community is so great right now. We have a waiting list right now of about 400 people who need low-cost spay and neuter," she said.

A standard spay or neuter surgery can cost several hundred dollars. Tucson Action Team helps cover the cost, leaving pet owners responsible for a smaller portion.

"Most people are paying anywhere between 15 and 55, which is still amazing because if you go to a regular vet, it's 400 to 800," Iacobucci Paris said.

The nonprofit connects with pet owners through word of mouth, building a network of families it serves across the community.

"These people have really become like family to us. So they contact us and the more people hear about us, the more they tell a friend and then they tell a friend," she said.

With a waiting list of about 400 people, Iacobucci Paris said the demand reflects a broader need.

"What that tells me is the need is great. The community needs help," Iacobucci Paris said.

Iacobucci Paris said community support will be key as the organization works toward its goal of helping 1,000 pets.

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