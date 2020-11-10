ADOT sets meetings for feedback about Sonoran Corridor proposal

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Transportation is seeking community input from residents on the proposed Sonoran Corridor.

The roadway would connect I-10 and I-19 near the Tucson International Airport.

According to a Pima County report, the corridor would stimulate economic growth in southern Arizona and would create an economic impact of $32 billion along with 200,000 jobs in the area.

RELATED: Proposed highway would connect I-10 and I-19 south of TIA

In-person public hearings will take place Dec. 1 and Dec. 3 on the matter. The meetings will go from 5 to 8 p.m. at the DoubleTree suites Ballroom Royale, 7051 S. Tucson Blvd.

To register, visit this site or call (520) 327-6077.

To take part virtually, call (408) 418-9388 and enter access code 146 242 8979. You can also join online at this site. Use access code 146 242 8979 and password SCEIS2020.

For Spanish, call (408) 418-9388 and enter access code 146 978 0659.