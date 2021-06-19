ADOT: Crash closes EB lanes on I-10 at Rita Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash has closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Rita Road Friday evening, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The westbound lanes are still in use, ADOT says. At this time, there is no estimated time when the eastbound lanes will reopen.
Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.
I-10 eastbound is CLOSED at Rita Road in Tucson due to a vehicle fire at milepost 274.
Expect delays and seek an alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.