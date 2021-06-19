Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

ADOT: Crash closes EB lanes on I-10 at Rita Road

items.[0].image.alt
google maps
A crash has closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Rita Road Friday evening, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
crash rita road.PNG
Posted at 8:54 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 23:54:38-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash has closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Rita Road Friday evening, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The westbound lanes are still in use, ADOT says. At this time, there is no estimated time when the eastbound lanes will reopen.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!