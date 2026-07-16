Adoptable Pets on Jersey's Journeys at the Humane Society

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Dusty is an adult brindle Catahoula leopard dog mix. He's actually a pretty calm boy, who was very respectful and friendly with Jersey, but he does have some separation anxiety. He would love to find a family who works from home, and can spend a lot of time with him. He'd be a great desk buddy!

- Tato is a 4-year-old white terrier mix. This sweet guy loves making doggie friends! He might be a little shy with people at first, but he'll warm up. He's looking for a family who can really help him relax and come out of his shell.

- Albus is a 12-wee-old orange kitten. He's very outgoing, and was very excited to meet Jersey. He's friendly, polite, affectionate, and loves people! He'll do great settling into any home that loves him.

- Bunny is a 1-year-old black bunny. She's a sweet girl who has lived with cats, dogs and children. She's friendly and curious, and would love to hop around your home!

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for Good Morning Tucson on KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, but she's thrilled to be back home in the beautiful southwest with her husband, two young sons and two rescued dogs. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.