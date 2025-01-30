Adoptable pets at the HOPE Shelter on Jersey's Journeys

Watch Now
Here are this week's dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at the HOPE Animal Shelter in Marana.
MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the HOPE shelter. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter any day between 12 and 3pm.
- Billy is a 4-year-old orange tabby cat. He's a big, talkative, friendly boy, who absolutely loves playing with kittens and dogs! He'll do great in any home that will love him, he's a big love bug who is super affectionate.
- Jewels is a 4-year-old gray cat. She's a happy, curious girl, who can't wait to rule the roost! She would probably prefer to be an only child, but she gets along with dogs, and prefers to keep to herself around other cats. She's a talker, and she'll definitely tell you how she's feeling!
- Trooper is a 2-year-old tri-colored shepherd mix. This super fluffy boy is really excited just to be here. He's friendly, and does a great little hopping dance. He would do great in a home with older kids (maybe 5 and above) and he doesn't really like small dogs or cats, but he might be okay with another big dog. He's a handsome boy with the personality to match, and really just wants the opportunity to love you.
- Pal is a young adult gray pit. This sweet boy is super friendly with other dogs and people, and really can't wait to be friends. He's polite, but playful, and always happy!

