Adoptable pets at Rescue Me Tucson on Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at Rescue Me Tucson in Marana.

- Shai is a 6-year-old long hair black cat. She's a beautiful lady with the personality to match! She's a talker, and loves to be with her people. She's an avid bird watcher, and would love to rule your home! She would do best as the only cat, so she can get ALL the attention you have to offer.

- Roar is a 9-year-old orange tabby cat. This sweet boy is so curious and attentive, he likes to be in the middle of the action. At 16 lbs., he's currently on a weight loss journey, so he would like a family that can support him in that. He's affectionate and can't wait to find his forever home.

- Percy (bottom left) is a 6-month-old tan and black pug-chihuahua mix. This little guy has yet to meet a stranger! He loves people and dogs, and really loves playing. He's pretty polite, especially for his age, but he does have a lot of energy, and loves attention. He'll make a wonderful pet!

- Floor (bottom right) is a 4-month-old tan and black pug-chihuahua mix. He's your typical puppy, energetic, happy, ready to play and be loved! He loves people and other dogs, and he can't wait to find an active home that can give him lots of the attention and adventures.

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for Good Morning Tucson on KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, but she's thrilled to be back home in the beautiful southwest with her husband, two young sons and two rescued dogs. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.