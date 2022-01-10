Administrator Chuck Huckelberry recovering at home and receiving intensive therapy

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry is now recovering at home after hospitalizations and rehabilitation.

Huckelberry was released from the hospital in November to receive care and physical therapy at a facility.

Huckelberry was injured in a bicycle accident on Oct. 23 and reportedly suffered a brain bleed. According to the Pima County Board of Supervisors, Huckelberry returned home last week, and his wife and a team of therapists and caregivers are providing him support.

His wife, Maureen has expressed her gratitude for the respect of Chuck during his recovery time. She also expressed that anyone who is looking to continue to share support in his recovery can donate blood. Donations can be made to the American Red Cross, or give to a local bicycle advocacy organization.

“It’s wonderful for Chuck to be home with me. He continues an aggressive therapy regimen, including physical, occupational, and speech therapies,” Maureen Huckelberry said. “Our family is extremely grateful for all of his caregivers over the past several weeks. We especially thank all the well-wishers, County staff, and the Board of Supervisors for their support and understanding over the holiday season. We are currently considering options for the timing and viability of his return to work.”

Those who have any further inquiries can be directed to their attorney Ted Schmidt.

