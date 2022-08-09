Adia Barnes released from hospital stay

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Adia Barnes, head coach of the University of Arizona women's basketball team is out of the hospital and recovering, sports director Jason Barr has learned.

Barnes was admitted for a kidney infection last week. She has been sharing updates on her status and some details of her hospital stay via social media platforms Twitter and Instagram stories.

In a recent tweet, Barnes said, "How many moms have been sick in the hospital and just can’t wait to go home. Then when you get home you say to yourself 'I should have stayed in the hospital, at this rate I will never get better'."

