Adia Barnes hospitalized due to kidney infection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats women's basketball coach Adia Barnes is hospitalized due to a kidney infection.

In a series of Instagram stories, Barnes said she did not have any warning signs of the condition other than a fever.

"Even though I look like I'm dead, or dang near, I'm actually OK. I just have a kidney infection, not COVID," she shared. "But at this point, I wish I had COVID versus a kidney infection."

Barnes has coached Arizona since 2016 and compiled a 110-74 career record, with a WNIT title and NCAA Runner-up appearance on her resume.

She played at Arizona from 1994 to 1998 and in the WNBA from 1998 to 2004.