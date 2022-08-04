Adia Barnes hospitalized due to kidney infection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats women's basketball coach Adia Barnes is hospitalized due to a kidney infection.
In a series of Instagram stories, Barnes said she did not have any warning signs of the condition other than a fever.
"Even though I look like I'm dead, or dang near, I'm actually OK. I just have a kidney infection, not COVID," she shared. "But at this point, I wish I had COVID versus a kidney infection."
Barnes has coached Arizona since 2016 and compiled a 110-74 career record, with a WNIT title and NCAA Runner-up appearance on her resume.
She played at Arizona from 1994 to 1998 and in the WNBA from 1998 to 2004.
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.