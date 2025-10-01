EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Adelita Grijalva says she was denied early swearing-in

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Throughout her campaign, Adelita Grijalva emphasized that she was ready to get to work.

On Tuesday, the representative-elect arrived in the nation’s capital with hopes of being sworn in ahead of schedule.

That didn’t happen, despite her efforts to begin her term before Congress returns next week.

KGUN9’s Concetta Callahan spoke to Grijalva on why she was so hopeful a pro forma session would take place Tuesday, allowing her to be sworn-in a week early.

“In a special election, two people that were elected, won on April 1st, and sworn in on April 2nd, less than 24 hours after their election during a pro forma session, so this is a precedent set by this speaker. Everyone was assuming it was just going to happen again that way,” she explained.

The difference this time: Congress is not currently in session.

Grijalva said she will return home to Southern Arizona on Wednesday.

She is scheduled to travel back to Washington, D.C. on Monday and be sworn in on Tuesday, October 7, when Congress is officially back in session.