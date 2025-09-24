Adelita Grijalva projected to win CD7 special election, taking her late father's seat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Adelita Grijalva wins the US House Special election in Arizona's 7th congressional district, according to the Associated Press (AP) and Decision Desk HQ.

Her opponent Daniel Butierez, Republican nominee, conceded just 15 minutes after results dropped saying he and his supporters "gave it a heck of a fight."

Adelita will be filling the Congressional District 7 (CD7) seat left vacant after her father Rep. Raul Grijalva passed away in March.

She will serve out the remainder of Rep. Raul Grijalva’s term, which is about 10 months.

