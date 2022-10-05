TUCSON, Ariz. ((KGUN) — Pima County and the City of Tucson are planning an Open House on Tuesday, Oct. 18 to help commuters find alternatives to driving.

The 'Activate Your Commute' transportation fair will be free and open to the public, and will feature exhibitors sharing resources in transit, biking, vanpooling, bike-share, scooter-share and air quality.

The fair itself will feature prize drawings and snacks, with two workshops on bike commuting:

Tucson Talk with Tugo Bikeshare

11:30 - 11:45 a.m. presentation on how to use Tugo Bikeshare

Commute by Bike

12:10 - 12:50 p.m. bike commuter safety tips low-stress route planning best practices for biking to work



Both workshops will have limited seating and require an RSVP to HealthyAir@pima.gov to attend.

'Activate Your Commute' will be held in the Public Works Building on 201 N. Stone Ave. from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Contact HealthyAir@pima.gov or (520) 724-7449 for additional information.

