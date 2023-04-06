TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Access to "A" Mountain will be limited this weekend, due to multiple events taking place at Sentinel Peak Park.

Both a Good Friday Cross Procession, as well as Easter Sunday Sunrise Services will be taking place in the area. Sentinel Peak Road will close on April 7 at 2 p.m. Standard operations will resume again on Saturday, April 8 at 8 a.m. for pedestrians and bicyclists; the road will be open for vehicles again at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Once the park closes at sunset on Saturday, the road will once again close down until Sunday, April 9. Drivers should expect delays in the area throughout the weekend.



