Los Dorados Cross Procession up Sentinel Peak happening on Good Friday

Public invited to 'Procession of the Cross' event
Dozens carry cross up A-mountain on Good Friday
Posted at 11:36 AM, Apr 12, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For 50 years, Tucson has participated in the long-standing tradition of the Procession of the Cross, working together as a group to carry a 250 pound cross up Sentinel Peak on Good Friday.

That event was placed on hiatus during the pandemic, but returns this year. Los Dorados puts on the event every year.

Everyone in the community is invited to attend and help carry the cross. On the way to the top, the group stops 13 times to remember significant events leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Once the cross reaches the top, it is set up, lighted so that it can be seen from afar, and kept under constant watch by volunteers until Easter Sunday.

The public is also invited to attend an Easter Sunday sunrise service on Sentinel Peak.

