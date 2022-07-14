TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The legal status of abortions in the state is in limbo after a U.S. District Judge announced his decision to block Arizona's 'personhood' law from being used to criminalize abortion providers.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a motion today to reinstate the 1901 abortion ban in the state.

A Pima County injunction from the 1970s is keeping that law off the books for now. It's that injunction Brnovich is opposing.

"The Attorney General's office understands how important this issue is to so many people," said Brittni Thomason, a spokesperson for the Attorney General's office. "We are urging the court to move quickly to provide clarity and uniformity on the law throughout the state."

The aforementioned 'personhood law' would give full legal rights to unborn children.

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona Brittany Fonteno says the organization will continue to advocate for abortion rights in the state.

"This is part of a larger strategy by anti-abortion politicians and advocates, they don't want people to know what their rights are they want providers to be fearful of providing essential healthcare," said Fonteno.

According to Planned Parenthood, their clinics have gone from seeing 40 - 50 appointments per to day only four or five.

Those still coming into the clinics are doing so for ultrasounds and other follow-up appointments, not to receive abortions.