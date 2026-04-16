ABC News: FBI analyzing 'potentially critical DNA' in Nancy Guthrie case

ABC News is reporting that the FBI has recently received and is now analyzing potentially critical DNA recovered from the home of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie.

According to ABC News, the FBI is using new technology to conduct advanced analysis on the DNA sample to see if it can lead to the kidnapper, according to its sources.

A private Florida lab that works with the Pima County Sheriff's Department sent the sample to the FBI in recent days, the sources said. The FBI is now using new technology to conduct advanced analysis on the DNA sample to see if it can lead to Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper, according to the sources.

From ABC News:

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has previously described the DNA recovered from Guthrie’s home in the Catalina Foothills north of Tucson as a sample that came from more than one person. Sheriff Chris Nanos recently told a Neighborhood Watch group it could take six more months to untangle the sample, separate the strands and isolate what investigators need.

The sheriff also said as many as five other labs around the country are working on the Guthrie case. It was not immediately clear which ones, what their role is or whether there are additional DNA samples that are potentially relevant.

75 days since Guthrie was last seen, about two dozen Pima County and FBI investigators are actively working the case.

After investigators released key evidence, like images from Guthrie’s doorbell camera, early on, seemingly little progress has been made on her whereabouts or the person or people who abducted her.

