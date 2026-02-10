FBI and PCSD expand search for Nancy Guthrie after alleged ransom note deadline passes

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — The search for missing Tucson woman Nancy Guthrie entered its ninth day on Monday as her daughter, NBC Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie, released a fourth public video pleading for information about her mother's disappearance.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said they are expanding their search and following up on new leads, though officials have not released details about the investigation's progress.

"We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help," Savannah Guthrie said in the video released Monday afternoon.

The message came hours before a 5 p.m. deadline mentioned in an alleged ransom email that KGUN 9 and other media outlets received. The email demanded $6 million be deposited into a Bitcoin account in exchange for Nancy Guthrie's release.

"Thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt," Savannah Guthrie said. "We believe that somehow, someway, she is feeling these prayers, and that God is lifting her even in this moment, and in this darkest place."

The FBI is handling any alleged ransom notes or communications involving the Guthrie family, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. FBI officials said they are not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers, and they have not identified a suspect or person of interest.

FBI analysts and agents have been working the case for more than a week and continue to send additional personnel to Tucson. They are operating a 24-hour command post that includes crisis management experts, analytic support and investigative teams.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said they don't have new information to share publicly but will release updates when available. On Tuesday of the week prior, Sheriff Chris Nanos said they were waiting on evidence analysis.

"Those things have been submitted forward to labs, to technological companies to help us. We're like you. We're waiting for those returns to come back," Nanos said.

Active law enforcement will continue to maintain a presence at Nancy Guthrie's home Monday night and into Tuesday. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Nancy Guthrie.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALLFBI or the Pima County Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at 520-351-4900 or 88-CRIME.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.