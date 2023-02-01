AAA names El Corral a 'favorite romantic restaurant' in the western states

In the video player: El Corral has been 'Absolutely Arizona' for nearly 80 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Valentine's Day is coming up, and if you're searching high and low for a romantic dinner this Feb. 14, you may want to check out one Tucson institution that's been highlighted for its western-inspired ambiance.

AAA's 'Favorite Romantic Restaurants in the West' list includes a number of reader-submitted favorites, and El Corral—known for its prime rib—made the cut.

Since 1939, El Corral has been in the business of carving up prime rib and steaks, making it one of the oldest restaurants in Tucson. It's remained at its original River Road location since that time—a time when the rest of town hadn't yet closed in on the area.

The restaurant's long history as part of Tucson's 'old west' past is reflected in its Hollywood cowboy movie décor.

The AAA featured restaurants from five total states: Arizona, California, Montana, Oregon and Hawaii, with Phoenix's Different Pointe of View rounding out the list of 11.

El Corral is located at 2201 E. River Rd.