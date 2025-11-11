A worry-free evening for young patients at play, thanks to Kids of Steele

Patients from Diamond Children's Medical Center really put the fun in Funtasticks at FamFest, Sunday evening.

It was a night without a care in the world, thanks to Kids of Steele, the family arm of the University of Arizona Steele Children's Research Center.

The auxiliary group has been around for 10 years, brightening the lives of children who come to the hospital for treatment.

Events like FamFest raise money for the research center.

On Sunday, UA swimmers and divers perched themselves on a short ledge in the Dunk Tank for Dana, while kids in attendance tried out their pitching arms.

The dunk tank was named for Dana, a former patient who has since passed, who loved the dunk tank and mini-golf at past Kids of Steele events.

Young man Thad Nagao was proudly attending as a volunteer this year and not a patient.

"It makes me feel good because I know that I am helping someone," he said.

Thad was diagnosed with a rare tumor on his leg on his eighth birthday. He remembered being scared and confused.

“It changed me because then I really wanted to help the kids, cause I knew they were feeling just as I felt...so I want to help them,” he explained.

So far this year, Kids of Steele has raised more than $100,000 for the UA Steele Children’s Research Center.

