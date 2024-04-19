A new era: Humane Society of Southern Arizona appoints new CEO following season of controversy

On Friday, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA) announced it will have a new CEO starting next month.

Kristin Barney, a Tucsonan for more than two decades, will start her new role on May 13.

She'll replace Interim CEO Beth Morrsion who assumed the role in the fall of 2023 following a controversy regarding hundreds of missing animals. Then-CEO Steve Farley was relieved of his duties after failing to provide adoption records for 250+ animals that were unaccounted for.

The HSSA's board of directors said the vote for Barney was unanimous, largely for her experience with large team management, budget supervision and animal welfare leadership.

Barney's previous experience includes:

- Senior Director of programs at Best Friends Animal Society

- Chief of Operations at Pima Animal Care Center

“I am excited to take on this leadership role,” Barney said. “Looking at the history of this 80-year-old institution, HSSA is poised to be visionary in how it approaches the important lifesaving work of animal welfare, setting new trends and building collaborative environments to implement national best practices.”