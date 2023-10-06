"We can do better": HSSAZ CEO fired and COO resigns amid missing animal case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In a news conference today, Humane Society of Southern Arizona Board Member Robert Garcia announced the termination of CEO Steve Farley and the resignation of COO Christian Gonzales.

"We must do better," Garcia said. "The board is committed to doing better."

This moves comes after 318 small animals, including guinea pigs, rats, rabbits and hamsters, were transferred from the humane society in San Diego to Tucson. Once the arrived here, the animals were transferred to a private, family owned rescue in Maricopa County owned by Trevor Jones.

"On September 29th, the humane society board first learned from the media about a Colten Jones, the brother of Trevor Jones and owner of the Fertile Turtle, a reptile farm," Garcia said.

Garcia said the investigation is ongoing and they are searching for a new, interm CEO.