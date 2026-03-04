A museum on wheels is making stops across our neighborhoods

A museum, on wheels, is traveling across all 15 counties in Arizona in honor of America’s 250th birthday.

The ‘Road to 250: Arizona Traveling Museum’ is making stops across Southern Arizona for the next couple of weeks.

The museum features interactive exhibits on American and Arizona history, and includes a replica of the Liberty Bell. It is free to people of all ages.

Southern Arizona stops:

March 4 – Town of Marana, Marana, AZ

13251 N. Lon Adams Rd. Marana, AZ 85653: 1pm-5 pm

March 5 – Town of Marana, Marana, AZ

13251 N. Lon Adams Rd. Marana, AZ 85653: 11 am-3 pm

March 6 – City of Nogales, Nogales, AZ

777 North Grand Avenue, Nogales, AZ 85621: 10 am-6 pm

March 7 – Patagonia Museum, Patagonia, AZ

320 School Street, Patagonia, AZ 85624: 10 am-2 pm

March 8 – Fort Lowell Museum, Tucson, AZ

2900 N. Craycroft Road, Tucson, AZ 85712: 10 am-4 pm

March 12 – Ethel Berger Center/Henry F Hauser Museum Parking Lot

2950 E Tacoma, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635: 10 am-4 pm

March 13 – Downtown Tombstone, Tombstone, AZ

Historic District: 4th Street between Fremont and Allen Streets: 10 am-6 pm

March 14 – Downtown Tombstone, Tombstone, AZ

Historic District: 4th Street between Fremont and Allen Streets: 10 am-2 pm

March 15 – City of Willcox, Willcox, AZ

130 N Railroad Ave, Willcox, AZ 85643: 10 am-4 pm