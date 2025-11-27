A job opportunity is calling with Tucson 911

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here’s a job opportunity that will let you do some important, maybe life-saving work.

The City of Tucson is hiring almost 30 people to take calls for the city 911 and 311 systems.

311 is a program that helps connect callers with assistance for non-emergency items.

Alicia Rubio says the job requires a high school diploma. You do not need prior 911 experience to apply.

“What we're going to teach you is all of the basic stuff that you need to know, which is geography, how to use the computer system, how to use the phone system, call control, and all of that is done in about four to six months.

The job applications open December First. Base pay is 18 dollars an hour but prior experience or ability to speak both English and Spanish could raise the pay rate.

THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION IS FROM THE CITY OF TUCSON:

Interested parties can find us at the Safe City Resource Fair at the TCC on Tuesday, December 2nd, from 0900-1200, and at the City of Tucson's Job Fair on December 16th, from 0900-1200, at 320 N. Commerce Park Loop.

To find out more about the department and apply, they can visit the Public Safety Communications City of Tucson website Public Safety Communications City of Tucson [tucsonaz.gov] (tucsonaz.gov/departments/public-safety-communications). There, people can learn more about us and our work and fill out a job-interest form.