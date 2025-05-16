A big, big, piece of aviation history draws crowds on local roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A big—really big—piece of aviation history has been crawling along Pima County roads the past few days, It’s part of the largest flying boat that ever made regular flights

The Martin Mars Flying boat is so big the moving crews wait to move it as night.

It’s hard to convey on camera just how large the plane is. It recalls a quote from a pilot who flew another huge plane, the B-36 bomber. He said “It’s so big it’s like sitting on your porch and flying your house” .You could say that about the Mars.

The Martin Mars can only land on water so it landed on Lake Pleasant had the wings removed there and started a long slow roundabout trip towards the Pima Air and Space Museum, avoiding underpasses and having wires moved out of the way.

Thursday, it was stopped at Ryan Airfield, west of Tucson to wait for quiet nighttime traffic.

Karen Serkowski says she’s loved planes since she was four, when her mom strapped her in the back seat of a plane and took off.

When she drove by and saw the Mars she hit the brakes.

“I like to go past Ryan, because my husband I learned to fly here in the 70s. I did the left hand turn and I went the first place I could do a u-turn. I did a pretty quick u-turn and came back. So I'm really glad a cop wasn't there”

Bruce Sublette spent 22 years in the Marines and parachuted out of plenty of planes in his time. He just had to come see the Mars.

“Amazing, absolutely amazing that they could build something like this back in that time and to be around for the period it’s done and to do what it’s done, absolutely fantastic I think.”

Reporter Craig Smith asked: “Can you imagine yourself on this thing right now?”

“I would love it. I would love it.”

Martin Aircraft built seven Mars for the Navy in World War Two but they were done too late to do the long range patrols and submarine hunting they were built for. The Navy used them for cargo through the 1950s. Each one had a name, like a ship. This one is named Philippine Mars.

The Martin Mars are regarded as the largest operational flying boats ever built. Howard Hughes Spruce Goose flying boat is the largest but it only flew once and was never in regular operational use.

Canadian companies turned two of the Mars into water bombers able to skim along a lake, and pick up tons of water to drop on wildfires. That kept the planes from being scrapped.

Coulson Aviation donated the planes to museums, including Pima Air and Space.

To get the big plane to Tucson, Southwest Industrial Rigging had to plan the perfect route making sure anything too low for the Mars could be moved out of the way.

Aaron Goldstein with Southwest Rigging says the special route took the plane through small towns with big receptions.

“Pretty much the entire town would be out there, because basically, we kind of were the hottest thing in town moving through with this, and for obvious reasons.”

And the Phillippine Mars has continues to attract people who love special planes wherever it has stopped.