62-year-old killed in two-truck collision on Tucson's Northside

A 62-year-old man was killed after his truck collided with another truck on Tucson's north side Wednesday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, John Forrest May was driving his Ram truck westbound on Grant Road when he crashed into a Silverado, facing eastbound on Grant. The Silverado was attempting to make a left turn onto North 15th Avenue.

May was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died shortly after his arrival.

The driver of the Silverado was not injured. Tucson Police determined the driver was also not impaired at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Silverado was arrested for causing death by a moving violation.

The investigation is ongoing.

