51-year-old Asian elephant named Reba dies at Phoenix Zoo

Posted: 1:07 PM, Apr 02, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-02 16:07:10-04
A 51-year-old Asian elephant who lived at the Phoenix Zoo for more than two decades has died. Photo courtesy Phoenix Zoo.

PHOENIX (AP) — A 51-year-old Asian elephant who lived at the Phoenix Zoo for more than two decades has died.

Zoo officials announced Thursday that Reba had been treated for inflammation and arthritis over the years and was humanely euthanized earlier this week after a “recent and irreversible decline in her health.”

Reba came to Phoenix in 1999 from the Ringling Brothers Centers for Elephant Conservation in Florida.

She was one of three elephants who lived at the zoo, which currently is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

