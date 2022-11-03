$50K-winning Powerball ticket sold at Tucson convenience store

This story originally misidentified the convenience store at which the winning ticket was sold.
A Tucson convenience store sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000.
According to Arizona Lottery, the ticket was sold at the QuikTrip at 3345 W. Valencia Road.
The ticket was one of seven in Arizona worth $50,000. There was a $1 million winner in Flagstaff and a $360,000 winner in Gilbert.
The jackpot has risen to $1.5 billion. The next drawing is Saturday.
The winning numbers Wednesday were 2, 11, 22, 35 and 60, with Powerball 23.
