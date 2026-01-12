50 years strong: Community Food Bank meets rising need across Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona marked its 50th anniversary in 2025 by serving 16% more neighbors compared to 2024 despite facing significant challenges. The nonprofit organization demonstrated resilience during a year marked by federal cuts, a government shutdown, and economic difficulties.

According to the Food Bank, over 190,000 people received emergency food assistance throughout the year. The organization distributed approximately 38 million pounds of food, three million more than in 2024.

Over 166,000 pounds of food were collected in a single day - adding to 496,396 pounds brought in by food drives all year.

The organization also focused on serving vulnerable populations, distributing over 87,000 senior food boxes.

Community support played a crucial role in the food bank's success. Volunteers contributed over 101,214 hours of service, equivalent to nearly 50 full-time employees.

Food bank officials said because of the collaboration between staff, volunteers, partners, and community members — the 2025 Gratitude Report highlights meaningful progress, expanded outreach, and real impact across Southern Arizona.

The milestone anniversary comes as food insecurity remains a pressing issue in the region, with the organization continuing its mission to ensure neighbors remain hunger-free.

