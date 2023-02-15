5 Vail schools cancel classes Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Several Vail Unified School District schools canceled classes Wednesday due to a shelter-in-place order resulting from Tuesday's deadly I-10 crash that resulted in a nitric acid spill.
According to the district, the following schools would be closed Wednesday:
- Vail Academy and High School
- Cottonwood Elementary School
- Desert Willow Elementary School
- Desert Sky Middle School
- Mesquite Elementary School
All other schools in the district will start classes two hours later than normal Wednesday.
