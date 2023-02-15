Watch Now
5 Vail schools cancel classes Wednesday

Several Vail Unified School District schools canceled classes Wednesday due to a shelter-in-place order resulting from Tuesday's deadly I-10 crash that resulted in a nitric acid spill. Photo via Google Earth.
Posted at 7:06 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 09:06:13-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Several Vail Unified School District schools canceled classes Wednesday due to a shelter-in-place order resulting from Tuesday's deadly I-10 crash that resulted in a nitric acid spill.

According to the district, the following schools would be closed Wednesday:

  • Vail Academy and High School
  • Cottonwood Elementary School
  • Desert Willow Elementary School
  • Desert Sky Middle School
  • Mesquite Elementary School

All other schools in the district will start classes two hours later than normal Wednesday.

