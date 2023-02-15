5 Vail schools cancel classes Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Several Vail Unified School District schools canceled classes Wednesday due to a shelter-in-place order resulting from Tuesday's deadly I-10 crash that resulted in a nitric acid spill.

According to the district, the following schools would be closed Wednesday:

Vail Academy and High School

Cottonwood Elementary School

Desert Willow Elementary School

Desert Sky Middle School

Mesquite Elementary School

All other schools in the district will start classes two hours later than normal Wednesday.

