5 rescued, 3 dead in Ajo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three people were found dead and five others were rescued in Ajo, Arizona.
According to Border Patrol, agents responded to a rescue beacon in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge, Wednesday.
In a Tweet, USBP said "Crossing illegally is perilous, especially in summer. Never trust a smuggler!"
6/26: USBP agents in AJO, AZ responded to a rescue beacon in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge, rescuing 5 subjects. Tragically, 3 more were found deceased. Crossing illegally is perilous, especially in summer.— Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) June 27, 2024
Never trust a smuggler! #StaySafe #NoMoreDeaths pic.twitter.com/hQTXjLtlHN