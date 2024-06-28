Watch Now
5 rescued, 3 dead in Ajo

Posted at 6:20 PM, Jun 27, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three people were found dead and five others were rescued in Ajo, Arizona.

According to Border Patrol, agents responded to a rescue beacon in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge, Wednesday.

In a Tweet, USBP said "Crossing illegally is perilous, especially in summer. Never trust a smuggler!"

