39-year-old man dies in hospital after being struck by Jeep on Northside

A 39-year-old man died in hospital, Friday after being hit by a Jeep on Tucson's north side, Thursday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, Silas Jordan Polin was in the median on Oracle Road, north of Fort Lowell, at just after 9 p.m. At one point, he began walking eastbound into the northbound lanes of traffic, against the red.

Polin was struck by the Jeep Compass heading northbound. The 17-year-old driver of the Compass stopped immediately and cooperated with the investigation. TPD determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.

Polin was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The hospital notified TPD of Polin's passing, Friday.