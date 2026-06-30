39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murdering father, assaulting mother

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violently assaulting his parents Monday, resulting in his father's death.

According to a news release from Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies arrived at a home in the 600 block of West Placita de la Poza at just before 12:30 p.m.

They were responding to reports of an unresponsive male, initially reported as a possible cardiac arrest, the news release said.

They arrived to find 73-year-old Chris Lachmann dead inside the home. His 72-year-old wife was also found in the house, the news release said, with significant injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Both victims had injuries consistent with a violent assault, the news release said.

Detectives determined the couple's son, Tyler Lachmann, was the suspect.

Lachmann was located in the 1550 block of West Grant Road and taken into custody.

Lachmann was charged with first-degree murder and domestic violence, vulnerable adult abuse.