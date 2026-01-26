32-year-old man shot, killed by 14-year-old on Tucson's Southside

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed by a 14-year-old on Tucson's south side Saturday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, Antonio Alvarado Escoboza was found by officers shot in the front yard of a home in the 5700 block of South First Avenue.

He died at the scene, the news release said.

Investigators determined that a dispute took place at the home, and Escoboza was shot as a result.

The suspect has been identified as a 14-year-old male. He is being charged with first-degree murder, minor in possession of a firearm, and discharging of a firearm within city limits.

The investigation is ongoing.