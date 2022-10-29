30-year-old man arrested for hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On October 28, 2022, detectives with the Tucson Police Department (TPD) were able to collect information on a suspect's vehicle that left 65-year-old Helen Jeanette Mugford dead after a hit-and-run.
According to officers, the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was a white 2001 Dodge Ram 1500.
Officers were able to locate the owner of the truck near the 3700 block of East Bellevue Street.
TPD says 30-year-old Jose Ricardo Hernandez Jr was booked into Pima County Jail on the charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a class 2 felony.
