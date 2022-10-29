Woman found dead after a hit-and-run on Broadway and Old Spanish Trail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 65-year-old woman was declared dead on scene following a car crash on East Broadway Boulevard and East Old Spanish Trail, according to the Tucson Police Department (TPD).

Before 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, officers were called about a report of a hit-and-run involving a woman and the car that fled the scene.

Upon arrival, 65-year-old Jeanette Mugford was declared dead, says TPD.

Detectives came to the conclusion that Mugfard was crossing on Broadway Boulevard through a marked crosswalk with an activated HAWK crossing beacon.

However, she was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound and it continued to leave the area.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call 911 or 88-CRIME and you may remain anonymous.