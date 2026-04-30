26-year-old man dies in crash with parked cars in Corona De Tucson

A 26-year-old man died after crashing his car following a "domestic incident" in Corona de Tucson, Wednesday night.

According to a news release from Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a report of an incident involving a mother and her adult son in the 400 block of West Charles L McKay Street at about 9:20 p.m.

On the way, they located a nearby crash scene where a vehicle had run into two parked vehicles, the news release said.

Detectives determined the driver involved in the crash was the same man involved in the domestic incident. He died at the scene, the news release said.

He was identified as 26-year-old William Moorman.

The investigation is ongoing.