23rd annual Days of Caring volunteer event is here

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bringing the community together in the Old Pueblo as the single largest community volunteer event in Arizona is back.

Friday Oct. 21 and Saturday Oct. 22 the United Way of Southern Arizona Days of Caring 23rd annual volunteering event will work to improve neighborhoods, communities and schools all across Tucson.

About 2,300 volunteers are set to complete 120 projects this year. For one volunteer, this year hits closer to home.

“When I first moved to the U.S., it’s community-based programs that helped me and my family make ends meet and get ahead. Now that I am in a position where I can give back, I want to do that as much as possible," Cynthia Sosa, Volunteer.

Some of those projects include planting trees at elementary schools, building gardens, cleaning up roadways, and making care packages for kids with cancer. There are also ways to volunteer from home.

United Way has “do it on your own” projects like writing positive messages in chalk around your community and making kindness rocks. This event is a year-round effort. United Way says the second it is over; they start planning for next year.

"Donating a couple of hours of your time in the span of your life is something small but it really can create a great impact,” said Liana Sharp, United Way of Southern Arizona.

Last year, 113 projects were completed by more than 2,500 volunteers– they are expecting to complete much more than that this year.

It’s still not too late to volunteer, on their website is a list of projects who are still looking for some extra helping hands. Click here for more information on how to get involved this year.